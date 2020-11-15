Gentoo: GLSA-202011-17: MIT Kerberos 5: Denial of service

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 202011-17
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Low
Title: MIT Kerberos 5: Denial of service
Date: November 16, 2020
Bugs: #753281
ID: 202011-17
Synopsis
A vulnerability in MIT Kerberos 5 could lead to a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
The MIT Kerberos 5 implementation provides a command line telnet client
which is used for remote login via the telnet protocol.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 app-crypt/mit-krb5 < 1.18.2-r2 >= 1.18.2-r2
Description
It was discovered that MIT Kerberos network authentication system,
krb5, did not properly handle ASN.1-encoded Kerberos messages.
Impact
A remote attacker could send a specially crafted Kerberos message,
possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All MIT Kerberos 5 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-crypt/mit-krb5-1.18.2-r2"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2020-28196
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-28196
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202011-17
