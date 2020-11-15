    Back
    Gentoo: GLSA-202011-17: MIT Kerberos 5: Denial of service

    A vulnerability in MIT Kerberos 5 could lead to a Denial of Service condition. 
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 202011-17
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
 Severity: Low
    Title: MIT Kerberos 5: Denial of service
     Date: November 16, 2020
     Bugs: #753281
       ID: 202011-17

Synopsis
A vulnerability in MIT Kerberos 5 could lead to a Denial of Service
condition.

Background
The MIT Kerberos 5 implementation provides a command line telnet client
which is used for remote login via the telnet protocol.

Affected packages
  1  app-crypt/mit-krb5         < 1.18.2-r2              >= 1.18.2-r2 

Description
It was discovered that MIT Kerberos network authentication system,
krb5, did not properly handle ASN.1-encoded Kerberos messages.

Impact
A remote attacker could send a specially crafted Kerberos message,
possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
All MIT Kerberos 5 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-crypt/mit-krb5-1.18.2-r2"

References
[ 1 ] CVE-2020-28196
      https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-28196

Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202011-17

Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
Copyright 2020 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5

