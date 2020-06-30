7 Best Linux Distros for Security and Privacy in 2020

Privacy and security are pressing concerns for all of us these days – not a day goes by that we aren’t bombarded with security news headlines about hacks, breaches and the increased storing and monitoring of sensitive personal information by governments and corporations.

Luckily, when it comes to security, Linux users are faring better than their Windows- or Mac- using counterparts. Linux offers inherent security advantages over proprietary operating systems due to the transparency of its open-source code and the constant, thorough review that this code undergoes by a vibrant global community. While transparent source code may at first seem like a privacy nightmare, it is actually the complete opposite. As a result of the “many eyes” that Linux has on its code at all times, security vulnerabilities are identified and remedied very rapidly. In contrast, with proprietary OSes like Windows or MacOS, source code is hidden from outsiders - in other words, users are dependent upon Microsoft or Apple to find, fix and disclose vulnerabilities. Linux is also a relatively unpopular target for malicious hackers due to its small user base.

While all Linux “distros” - or distributed versions of Linux software - are secure by design, certain distros go above and beyond when it comes to protecting users’ privacy and security. We’ve put together a list of our favorite exceptionally-secure Linux distros and spoken with some of their lead developers to find out first-hand what makes these distros so great. This article aims to help you evaluate your options and select the distro that best meets your individual needs.

Why Choose A Specialized Secure Linux Distro?

While moving from a proprietary OS to a regular Linux distro such as Ubuntu, Fedora or Debian can significantly boost your privacy online, there is also a wide selection of specialized Linux distros available for users with serious privacy needs such as pentesters and ethical hackers whose work requires that they conceal their identity online. All of these “secure Linux distros” have an intense focus on providing users with maximum security, privacy and anonymity online, and many of them incorporate Tor technologies and offer an impressive selection of hacking, pentesting and digital forensics tools. As you can imagine, these characteristics and resources are invaluable when assessing the security infrastructure of an organization or conducting a security audit.

Each distro offers a unique set of features and benefits designed to meet users’ varying requirements and priorities. However, these benefits come with some tradeoffs. The most popular operating systems and programs typically have the weakest privacy protections but also are compatible with the majority of websites and offer the most support. While certain secure Linux distros are relatively mainstream and user-friendly, others have a steep learning curve, especially for less tech-savvy users.

Our Top 7 Linux Distros for Security, Privacy and Anonymity

Qubes OS

Qubes OS is an ideal choice for users looking to mitigate risk by compartmentalizing their digital life. A key feature of this operating system is the confinement of high-risk applications to separate virtual machines. Multiple virtual machines - or “Qubes” - are used to organize and separate systems around ‘work’, ‘personal’, ‘Internet’ and so on. These Qubes, which are conveniently color-coded to help users differentiate them, are highly secure and can offer privacy advocates peace of mind in an increasingly invasive digital environment. As a result of this compartmentalization, if you happen to download malware to your work machine, your personal files won’t be affected and vice versa. In a conversation with the LinuxSecurity editors, Qubes OS Community Manager Andrew David Wong elaborated, “Rather than attempting to fix all of the security bugs in software, Qubes assumes that all software is buggy and compartmentalizes it accordingly, so that when flaws are inevitably exploited, the damage is contained and the user's most valuable data is protected." Its “Security by Isolation” approach using containers - aka “Qubes” - eliminates the concern of compromised programs.

What Makes Qubes OS So Great:

Color-coding helps users stay organized.

Sandboxing protects system components.

The distro has a lean, security-focused kernel.

Qubes OS offers full-disk encryption for maximum file protection.

Tails

Tails uses the Tor network, a network heralded for its privacy and anonymity benefits, to keep users safe online. All connections run through this network - concealing users’ location and other private information. Tails comes with a secure browser, a secure email client and other secure Internet tools. Tails is the most well-known privacy-focused distro, and a popular choice among less tech-savvy security enthusiasts.

A Tails Project contributor explains, “With Tails, anybody can turn any computer into a secure environment free from malware and capable of circumventing censorship.”

On top of the privacy and anti-censorship properties of Tor, Tails empowers users worldwide by developing and distributing an integrated and secure operating system that protects users from most surveillance and censorship threats by default. The distro provides a level of security that individual applications are unable to achieve because they ultimately depend on the safety of the underlying operating system.

The Tails Project relies heavily on donations and partnerships to maintain its independence and to continue serving the Linux community.

What Makes Tails So Great:

Its tight integration with the Tor network ensures anonymity online.

The included web browser is pre-configured for maximum security and includes add-ons like NoScript, Ublock Origin, and HTTPS Everywhere.

Users get access to Onion Circuits, a valuable tool that allows them to view how their PC traverses through the Tor network.

Tails comes with the Aircrack-NG wireless network auditing tool.

The OS is encrypted and designed to run with full functionality on a USB drive.

The distro features a built-in Bitcoin wallet ideal for users looking to make secure cryptocurrency transactions.

Kali Linux

Kali Linux is an industry standard pentesting distro. It is one of the most popular distros among pentesters, ethical hackers and security researchers worldwide and contains hundreds of tools.

A Kali Linux contributor provides some insight into the distro’s history and the benefits it offers users: “Named after a Hindu goddess, Kali has been around for a long time – but it’s still updated weekly, can be run in live mode or installed to a drive, and can also be used on ARM devices like Raspberry Pi.”

What Makes Kali Linux So Great?

Kali Linux uses LUKS full-disk encryption to protect sensitive pentesting data from loss, tampering and theft.

This flexible distro offers full customization with live-build .

. Users can automate and customize their Kali Linux installations over the network.

“Forensics” mode makes this distro perfect for forensics work.

There’s a Kaili Linux training suite available called Kali Linux Dojo, where users can learn how to customize their own Kali ISO and learn the basics of pentesting. All of these resources are available on Kali’s website, free of charge. Kali Linux also boasts a paid-for pentesting course that can be taken online, with a 24-hour certification exam. Once you pass this exam, you’re a qualified pentester!

Parrot OS

Parrot OS can be seen as a fully-portable laboratory for a wide range of cyber security operations from pentesting to reverse engineering and digital forensics - but this Debian-based distro also includes everything you need to secure your data and develop your own software.

Parrot OS is frequently updated and provides users with a wide selection of hardening and sandboxing options. The distro’s tools are designed to be compatible with the majority of devices via containerization technologies such as Docker or Podman. Parrot OS is very lightweight and runs surprisingly fast on all machines - making it a great option for systems with old hardware or limited resources.

What Makes Parrot OS So Great?

The distro provides pentesters and digital forensics experts with the best of both worlds - a state-of-the-art “laboratory” with a full suite of tools accompanied by standard privacy and security features.

Applications that run on Parrot OS are fully sandboxed and protected.

Parrot OS is fast, lightweight and compatible with most devices.

BlackArch Linux

This popular pentesting distro hails from Arch Linux, and contains over 2,000 different hacking tools - allowing you to use whatever you need without having to download new tools. BlackArch Linux offers frequent updates, and can be run from a USB stick or CD or installed on your computer.

BlackArch Linux is similar to both Kali Linux and Parrot OS in that it can be burned to an ISO and run as a live system, but is unique in that it does not provide a desktop environment. However, this up-and-coming distro does offer a large selection of preconfigured Window Managers.

What Makes BlackArch Linux So Great?

BlackArch Linux offers a large selection of hacking tools and preconfigured Window Managers.

The distro provides an installer with the ability to build from source.

Users can install tools either individually or in groups with the modular package feature.

Whonix

Sometimes using a live OS can be inconvenient – you have to restart your machine each time you want to use it, which is tedious and time-consuming. By installing an OS on your HD; however, you run the risk of the OS being compromised. Whonix offers a solution to this predicament – it’s a virtual machine that works inside the free program Virtualbox and aims to provide security, privacy and anonymity on the Internet.

This Debian-based distro operates in two parts – the first part, known as the Gateway, routes all connections to the Tor network. The second part, referred to as the Workstation, runs user applications and can directly communicate only with the Gateway. The Workstation VM can only “see” IP addresses on the Internal LAN, which are identical in every Whonix installation. Therefore, user applications have no knowledge of the user’s real IP address, nor do they have access to any information about the physical hardware of the machine that the OS is running on. This split design allows the user to remain completely anonymous and mitigates the risk of DNS leaks, which reveal private information such as your web browsing history.

Whonix has recently added an amnesic live mode that “forgets” user’ activities - not leaving traces on disk. The distro is currently working to create a unified desktop experience. Whonix developer Patrick Schleizer explains, “Our upcoming Whonix-Host extends many of our usability and hardening features to the entire desktop.”

Whonix encourages users to provide feedback on their experience, and sincerely appreciates donations and contributions to support the project’s ongoing efforts.

What Makes Whonix So Great?

Whonix comes with the Tor Browser and the Tox privacy instant messenger application - ensuring fully-anonymous web browsing and instant messaging.

The OS employs an innovative Host/Guest design to conceal users’ identity behind the anonymous proxy and prevent IP and DNS leaks.

The distro features pre-setup Mozilla Thunderbird PGP email.

Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), a kernel module that performs runtime integrity checking of the Linux kernel to detect security vulnerabilities and exploits, can be easily installed on Whonix.

Openwall

Openwall (or Owl for short) is a small Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) distro for servers, appliances and virtual appliances. Unlike other distros, Openwall’s use of SELinux prevents vulnerable software from being incorporated into the distribution, as opposed to relying on patches to remedy known security vulnerabilities or features designed to decrease the impact of security bugs. Through its use of the SELinux framework, Openwall outshines the majority of its larger counterparts in this sense.

The distro draws source code and design concepts from various sources including the Linux kernel, the GNU userland and the OpenBSD operating system. Many of the other secure Linux distros profiled in this article have borrowed concepts and tools from Openwall’s original security work.

Openwall was founded in 1999 by renowned Russian security developer