What if you could block connections to your network in real-time from countries around the world such as Russia, China and Brazil where the majority of cyberattacks originate? What if you could redirect connections to a single network based on their origin? As you can imagine, being able to control these things would reduce the number of attack vectors on your network, improving its security. You may be surprised that this is not only possible, but straightforward and easy, by implementing GeoIP filtering on your nftables firewall with GeoIP for nftables.

GeoIp for nftables is a simple and flexible Bash script released in December of 2020 designed to perform automated real-time filtering using nftables firewalls based on the IP addresses for a particular region. In a recent interview with LinuxSecurity researchers, the project’s lead developer Mike Baxter explained the mission of GeoIP for nftables, “I hope this project is beneficial to those who may not have the IT budget or resources to implement a commercial solution. The code runs well on servers, workstations and low-power systems like Raspberry Pi. The script has the built-in ability to flush and refill GeoIP sets after a database update without restarting the firewall, allowing servers to run uninterrupted without dropping established connections.”

This article will examine the concept of GeoIP filtering and how it could add a valuable layer of security to your firewall, and will then explore how the GeoIP for nftables project is leveraging Open Source to provide intuitive, customizable GeoIP filtering on Linux.

What Is GeoIP Filtering?

GeoIP filtering is a firewall technology that filters and blocks both incoming and outgoing network connections based on geographic location using IP addresses. GeoIP filtering technology enables a computer firewall to compare the source or destination IP address of a network packet to a list of location specific IP address ranges, which can be found in freely available geolocation databases such as db-ip.com. Firewall rules can then determine what to do with each packet - accept, reject, redirect to a server with localized content, drop, or simply count the packet - based on the location of its origin or destination.

How Can GeoIP Filtering Enhance Firewall Security?

GeoIP filtering enables administrators to mitigate threats to their network by blocking IP addresses associated with countries or locations where the majority of cyberattacks originate, or that they have no reason to allow traffic from. If you have no reason to accept incoming online communications from certain countries, then implementing whole-country GeoIP filtering on your firewall may make sense. However, keep in mind that if you’re using software or online services from other countries, you may have to accept communications from these countries. Cutting off entire countries is quick and effective, but in many cases it makes sense to use more sophisticated GeoIP filtering settings to either block only certain IP addresses, ranges of IPs or lists of IPs known to be malicious, or to create rules in your firewall that make exceptions and allow trusted IP addresses to access your systems.

GeoIP filtering is a valuable security feature, but does have some limitations. For instance, the technology could potentially block legitimate online traffic, and isn’t able to prevent targeted attacks, as criminals can easily hide their location by using servers or compromised computers in different locations to launch attacks. Implementing GeoIP filtering on your nftables firewall can add a valuable layer of security to your network by reducing its attack surface and helping to protect against malware and other dangerous, persistent threats - but it should not be viewed as a cybersecurity cure-all. Baxter emphasizes the importance of implementing this technology as part of a comprehensive, defense-in-depth approach to cybersecurity: “GeoIP filtering is one layer of security that can help to reduce the number of attack vectors on a computer or network, but it’s not a silver bullet. There are ways around every type of computer security, so it’s important to do security in layers.”

GeoIP for nftables Leverages Open-Source Development to Make GeoIP Filtering Seamless, Easy & Effective

GeoIP for nftables makes implementing real-time GeoIP filtering on your nftables firewall simple, convenient and effective, while offering granular control over network traffic. The Bash script converts the 400,000 lines of IP address ranges and country codes in its database to a format that Linux nftables firewalls can access with firewall rules. The script automatically generates country-specific nftables address range sets, and automatically determines the installed version of nftables and recommends the correct "include" statements for an administrator’s ruleset. User settings are conveniently stored in a standard configuration file, as opposed to using command line arguments. The GeoIP database is automatically downloaded from db-ip.com in real-time, keeping nftables GeoIP sets up-to-date. This is critical, as the IP address ranges assigned to each country change over time and GeoIP databases must be updated regularly in order to remain accurate and effective. GeoIP for nftables also has the unique ability to automatically run an nftables script to flush and refill GeoIP sets with new data after a database update, allowing servers to run uninterrupted - without dropping established connections.

GeoIP for nftables is an open-source project, and offers users an array of unique benefits that can be attributed to its use of Open Source - namely, enhanced security and a high level of customization. The script is easy to set up, configure and tailor to meet your specific needs with open-source code that is heavily vetted by the community. The “many eyes” reviewing this code on an ongoing basis results in rapid identification and elimination of vulnerabilities and security issues. The global community input that the project receives fosters innovation by offering ideas, feedback and programming expertise. GeoIP for nftables source code is heavily commented on, making it easy to understand and customize. This selection of benefits comes at no cost to the end user as, in the words of Baxter, open-source development is “just people helping people”.

GeoIP for nftables seamlessly integrates with other firewall applications by allowing multiple matches per firewall rule, so GeoIP matches can be combined with matches from other sources to determine how a network packet is handled. For instance, an administrator can accept a packet with an IP address that’s on his or her GeoIP “allow” list, but not on his or her Fail2ban “block” list with a single firewall rule. GeoIP for nftables has a small memory footprint and offers flexible configuration, making the script ideal for any system - even those with limited RAM.

Key feature and benefits of GeoIP for nftables include:

A script written for the widely used Bash shell that automatically generates country-specific nftables address range sets

Easy to implement, configure and customize with heavily reviewed open-source code

Small memory footprint and flexible configuration makes the script run well on systems with limited RAM

User settings are conveniently stored in a standard configuration file rather than using command line arguments

Packets can be GeoIP filtered with a single nftables rule rather than two rules to mark and match packets

Automatically determines your installed version of nftables and recommends the correct "include" statements for your ruleset

Creates "include-all" files to allow you to include all GeoIP sets with a single reference on older versions of nftables that don't support include wildcards

Offers a User Guide which explains how to define all element definitions for GeoIP sets in one file, eliminating the chance of having out-of-sync definitions in multiple files when flushing and refilling sets with new data

Simplified directory structure to shorten "include" path names

Creates ~500 IPv4 and IPv6 set files from the GeoIP database in about 10 seconds on a low power quad-core 2200ge server with SSD storage

Tested on Ubuntu Server, Fedora Server, and Raspberry Pi OS

Key Takeaways

GeoIP filtering is a valuable layer of defense that you should consider adding to your nftables firewall to reduce the attack surface on your network and help secure your system against malware and other serious, prevalent threats. GeoIP for nftables provides Linux users with a simple, flexible and automated way to implement real-time GeoIP filtering on their nftables firewall.

Visit the project’s Github page to learn more about GeoIP for nftables and how you can install the script on your system.

