Open-Source Security Projects: Choosing a Brandable .com Domain

The importance of an open-source security project name can’t be overstated. A name serves as a first impression. It’s your first chance to tell people who you are and what you do. An impactful name is the best way to convey your value and what you can offer to clients. So, when it comes to open source security projects, finding a name that shows you are capable, trustworthy, and secure can determine your reach and success.

To create a name that will lead to success, there are three important things to consider. When developing a brandable name for an open-source security project, you should think like a client, keep it simple, and consider your domain name. These steps will be broken down further, so choosing a name for your open source security project has never been easier.

Think Like a Client

The first thing you’ll want to ask yourself is, “What do clients want from an open-source security project?” This will help you begin to find words that can be used to create a project name. Generally, potential users of your services want to know that you know what you’re doing and you will keep their code, site, and user information safe. As with any type of security, clients are looking for things like safety, protection, and privacy. For an open-source security project, some even more relevant words are security, awareness, and blocking.

Now that you have a few descriptor words, or words that will help assure users of your credibility, you can begin to build your name. You can do this by investigating existing OSS projects and finding things you like or dislike about their names, by choosing the words that feel most relevant to your project, or simply by going with your gut. Keep a list of relevant security words so that you can continue going back to them as you go through the naming process.

For this example, we’ll start with three of these buzz words: protection, safety, and blocking. As we move through the steps and find more relevant words to help build a name, we will add on to these words to create a clear and concise open-source security project name.

Keep it Simple

Overthinking things rarely helps any situation, especially choosing a name. When you agonize over the perfect name, creating endless lists of possibilities, finding the right name can take forever. Often, the perfect project name is right in front of your face. In addition to the security words list we’ve already compiled, we can now add words that have to do with the other portion of the project, technology.

Our next goal is to create a list of tech words that will convey what the project’s purpose is, but also pair well with the words we’ve already chosen. Some common tech words that have to do with OSS are script, code, encryption, and hacking. For this example, let’s use code, encryption, and hacking.

We can then combine these words with our security words, which were protection, safety, and blocking. Though there are many possible combinations, for this example let’s use Protect Code, Safe Crypt, and Hack Block. Armed with these possible names, let’s move on to the next step, which is considering these names in terms of domain names.

Consider your Domain Name

Since an open-source security project is solely online, you will need a domain. When it comes to names and how they’ll convert to a domain name, there are many things to consider. Their length, readability, and memorability are some of the most important things to think about. We do this step last because, now that we have a few project name possibilities, we can see how they will look as domains and pick our favorite from there.

You will want your domain to be a .com. This helps with credibility and makes your project easier to find. You will also want your name to be easily read as a .com. Let’s take a look at how each of our names will look as domain names.

www.Protectcode.com

www.Safecrypt.com

www.Hackblock.com

When looking at these names as domain names, Safe Crypt looks a little off as a domain name and, also, doesn’t paint a clear picture of what the domain is for. So, we’ll count that one out. Next, let’s look at Protect Code. While the name does convey what the project’s purpose is, the two words together are a little difficult to read with the "CTC" in the middle. That choice is out. On the other hand, Hack Block is easy to read and conveys what the project’s purpose is. So, for this example, Hack Block is the clear-cut winner. We have officially found our open-source security project name!

Let Your Name Speak for Itself

Using these steps to find an open-source security project name will help you find a brandable name that will convey to clients that you will protect them and their open-source software. This method of finding a name will also help you to keep your name broad so that if you decide to move into other online security areas in the future, you won’t have to rebrand.

No one wants to use a service that they feel may leave them vulnerable to the many threats lurking on the internet. This means that names that aren’t relevant, readable, or memorable will encounter many problems when it comes to attracting and keeping users. Having a strong, relevant, and memorable name will tell potential clients that you are the right choice to protect their software.

About the Author:

Daren Nadav is founder of NameEstate.com. Since 2012, he has been involved in helping companies and businesses find the right brand name.