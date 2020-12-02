Verifying Linux Server Security: What Every Admin Needs to Know

Page 1 of 7

Linux is a widespread OS known for its robust security. That being said, vulnerabilities are inevitable in any OS, and Linux system administrators must be vigilant about monitoring and verifying the security of their servers on an ongoing basis in order to protect sensitive data and prevent attacks. After all, the majority of attacks on Linux systems can be attributed to poor administration.

The only way to be sure your server is as well protected as you think it is - or as it needs to be - is to actually test it and verify it is working as you expect. This article will introduce LinuxSecurity’s top methods and tools for verifying the security of your Linux servers - specifically, port scanning, intrusion detection, penetration testing, reverse engineering and auditing - and will point you in the direction of some other valuable resources to help you get started on this journey.

Let's examine some great methods for verifying Linux server security.