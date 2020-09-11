The What, Why & How of SSH Protocol

"Modern challenges require modern security approaches." Enterprises must transition to using passwordless solutions in order to protect against emerging threats – which is where SSH key-based authentication comes in handy. Learn about the SSH protocol in this comprehensive article.
The business environment is transforming. Enterprises have embarked into a digital transformation journey adopting emerging technologies that allow them to move fast and change how they collaborate, reducing costs and increasing productivity. However, these technologies have vanished the traditional perimeter and identity has become the new line of defense.
Modern challenges require modern security approaches. The use of passwords to authenticate privileged access to mission-critical assets is no longer acceptable. Passwords are infamous for being insecure, creating fatigue and a false sense of security. Enterprises need to adopt passwordless solutions – this is where the SSH key-based authentication comes in handy.