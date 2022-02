-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA256 ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization 6.4.8.SP2 security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2022:0507-01 Product: Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0507 Issue date: 2022-02-10 CVE Names: CVE-2019-17571 CVE-2020-9488 CVE-2021-4104 CVE-2022-23302 CVE-2022-23305 CVE-2022-23307 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from the CVE link(s) in the References section. 2. Description: Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization is a lean data integration solution that provides easy, real-time, and unified data access across disparate sources to multiple applications and users. JBoss Data Virtualization makes data spread across physically distinct systems - such as multiple databases, XML files, and even Hadoop systems - appear as a set of tables in a local database. This Service Pack release of Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization 6.4.8.SP2 (Service Pack 2) serves as a replacement for Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization 6.4.8 and Red Hat JBoss Data Virtualization 6.4.8.SP1, and mitigates the impact of the log4j CVE's referenced in this document by removing the affected classes from the patch. Note: customers should update their EAP 6.4 installation with the corresponding security fixes that have been released for that (see RHSA-2022:0437 and https://access.redhat.com/site/solutions/625683) Security Fix(es): * log4j: deserialization of untrusted data in SocketServer (CVE-2019-17571) * log4j: SQL injection in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JDBCAppender (CVE-2022-23305) * log4j: Unsafe deserialization flaw in Chainsaw log viewer (CVE-2022-23307) * log4j: Remote code execution in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JMSAppender (CVE-2021-4104) * log4j: Remote code execution in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JMSSink (CVE-2022-23302) * log4j: improper validation of certificate with host mismatch in SMTP appender (CVE-2020-9488) For more details about the security issue(s), including the impact, a CVSS score, acknowledgments, and other related information, refer to the CVE page(s) listed in the References section. 3. Solution: Before applying the update, back up your existing installation, including all applications, configuration files, databases and database settings, and so on. The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must log in to download the update). 4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/): 1785616 - CVE-2019-17571 log4j: deserialization of untrusted data in SocketServer 1831139 - CVE-2020-9488 log4j: improper validation of certificate with host mismatch in SMTP appender 2031667 - CVE-2021-4104 log4j: Remote code execution in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JMSAppender 2041949 - CVE-2022-23302 log4j: Remote code execution in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JMSSink 2041959 - CVE-2022-23305 log4j: SQL injection in Log4j 1.x when application is configured to use JDBCAppender 2041967 - CVE-2022-23307 log4j: Unsafe deserialization flaw in Chainsaw log viewer 5. References: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2019-17571 https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2020-9488 https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2021-4104 https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-23302 https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-23305 https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-23307 https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=data.services.platform&downloadType=securityPatches&version=6.4 https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_jboss_data_virtualization/6.4/html/release_notes/ 6. Contact: The Red Hat security contact is . More contact details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/ Copyright 2022 Red Hat, Inc. -----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE----- Version: GnuPG v1 iQIVAwUBYgWUZdzjgjWX9erEAQhlDBAAoUdT6IqJD+6adDf223s3N22R5fn/A/4u pmHBgn5zUk/6olY5bZVa++COw2bGMY1cXk9zGTsUELRpyDALH0HsSfFSVFfDEcTW O8MvQ47T+fBr8sm6fbEyCTCwu62klookjoiKZjpEh6AtUwoqnrJzClSdWQx4N35B 1c4RqA53WCPLMLCgg3Afqng+Hl7XmRMfBFix7G8daQph1wo8406A2XXkRHEPFv15 PQApV6aaPl1+0tnU4z2/xnChCuLMUUdg+SPFNP+ZgQbZdhN3ZDXpjvnpik+ebT0e xUZBz5cICQRKhGT0LlALjyINdrYWvvEEQJig1vx+8kEuJxrG2YKUvvq9rki5aCza rz4SU9YPS0Jo5x8cH3R/0UPYItbHTJz+LKD1J58CUz2aLQTZN3YkB7vnk6/QHfdk toIy4L/jmUzvN7eJQUepKSgdRqLHPrIqgDmoPYt3emCn3D7t84KdywFodQrBag+P lrwGJvW6VfcJidyf0lBRFpviZ6ZL+/pCaa4o20cor62qyXIFaynFne56IkeEpxp7 1EkcMUld5QFy//r1a6sLfqug5RpCr0fP1FoD6AcVJZBIFa1UMP5RVEgyOqkVqrU8 F3FmFAKjYxUAZxrtQDvufcq4EGh9fCE37uiJa9TmxTt9ZgjI4OchcNJ3C7MJHUiM 6GvHrpKQA+w= =tKOy -----END PGP SIGNATURE----- -- RHSA-announce mailing list [email protected] https://listman.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce