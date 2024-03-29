Debian: DSA-5649-1: xz-utils security update

- ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Debian Security Advisory DSA-5649-1 security@debian.org https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso March 29, 2024 https://www.debian.org/security/faq - ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Package : xz-utils CVE ID : CVE-2024-3094 Andres Freund discovered that the upstream source tarballs for xz-utils, the XZ-format compression utilities, are compromised and inject malicious code, at build time, into the resulting liblzma5 library. Right now no Debian stable versions are known to be affected. Compromised packages were part of the Debian testing, unstable and experimental distributions, with versions ranging from 5.5.1alpha-0.1 (uploaded on 2024-02-01), up to and including 5.6.1-1. The package has been reverted to use the upstream 5.4.5 code, which we have versioned 5.6.1+really5.4.5-1. Users running Debian testing and unstable are urged to update the xz-utils packages. For the detailed security status of xz-utils please refer to its security tracker page at: https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/xz-utils Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.debian.org/security/ Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org