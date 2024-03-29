Debian: DSA-5649-1: xz-utils security update

What Are You Looking For?


- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-5649-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
March 29, 2024                        https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : xz-utils
CVE ID         : CVE-2024-3094

Andres Freund discovered that the upstream source tarballs for xz-utils,
the XZ-format compression utilities, are compromised and inject
malicious code, at build time, into the resulting liblzma5 library.

Right now no Debian stable versions are known to be affected.
Compromised packages were part of the Debian testing, unstable and
experimental distributions, with versions ranging from 5.5.1alpha-0.1
(uploaded on 2024-02-01), up to and including 5.6.1-1. The package has
been reverted to use the upstream 5.4.5 code, which we have versioned
5.6.1+really5.4.5-1.

Users running Debian testing and unstable are urged to update the
xz-utils packages.

For the detailed security status of xz-utils please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/xz-utils

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

