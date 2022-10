-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA256 ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Important: firefox security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2022:7020-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:7020 Issue date: 2022-10-18 CVE Names: CVE-2022-40674 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for firefox is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from the CVE link(s) in the References section. 2. Relevant releases/architectures: Red Hat Enterprise Linux AppStream (v. 9) - aarch64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64 3. Description: Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards compliance, performance, and portability. This update upgrades Firefox to version 102.3.0 ESR. Security Fix(es): * expat: a use-after-free in the doContent function in xmlparse.c (CVE-2022-40674) For more details about the security issue(s), including the impact, a CVSS score, acknowledgments, and other related information, refer to the CVE page(s) listed in the References section. 4. Solution: For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes described in this advisory, refer to: https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258 After installing the update, Firefox must be restarted for the changes to take effect. 5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/): 2130769 - CVE-2022-40674 expat: a use-after-free in the doContent function in xmlparse.c 6. Package List: Red Hat Enterprise Linux AppStream (v. 9): Source: firefox-102.3.0-7.el9_0.src.rpm aarch64: firefox-102.3.0-7.el9_0.aarch64.rpm firefox-debuginfo-102.3.0-7.el9_0.aarch64.rpm firefox-debugsource-102.3.0-7.el9_0.aarch64.rpm ppc64le: firefox-102.3.0-7.el9_0.ppc64le.rpm firefox-debuginfo-102.3.0-7.el9_0.ppc64le.rpm firefox-debugsource-102.3.0-7.el9_0.ppc64le.rpm s390x: firefox-102.3.0-7.el9_0.s390x.rpm firefox-debuginfo-102.3.0-7.el9_0.s390x.rpm firefox-debugsource-102.3.0-7.el9_0.s390x.rpm x86_64: firefox-102.3.0-7.el9_0.x86_64.rpm firefox-debuginfo-102.3.0-7.el9_0.x86_64.rpm firefox-debugsource-102.3.0-7.el9_0.x86_64.rpm These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and details on how to verify the signature are available from https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/ 7. References: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2022-40674 https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important 8. Contact: The Red Hat security contact is . More contact details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/ Copyright 2022 Red Hat, Inc. -----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE----- Version: GnuPG v1 iQIVAwUBY08TOtzjgjWX9erEAQhbrQ//eGfpfVEIx6Srj3T7RZqukl589ujYYn6v mBvHuTG8Id6QrbJv5Rz+eE4guLQhrWmYPD2T0+6W7hoxMqn2rcODlyxhPH4ch3KN tmMkctfMps2l4uyrDwPl+r+120pTBNt0c/lQXgQMj7TFDjjttN/70YNIlUPw5iqN i0crNIvxb9AhotwYBS7dasUsCayfeLdZTR+7Ss8IMApBjzDBKFKz6c2Blb2GlSob CRdDCYZE+e6SHZ4iAFyzP4VKV2MB+ZPCzNxMXziNTcOBBx60yeVegjzv5hOIyEEi JhEGrJhCqaisBZAxgVKxRHugYcunWoemiVrSA9Wai6csGp0PiOE1HnFje1mCx5r1 AuVmi07pwQf76cyh5Smu4IknlPosEyVtUlD4cxmr+vo0ScBqqqIPpuxa7QEG/cKV qCrQy0FgI8WvJ3X1deElT1XKFw9t2Hlr7K1QnZ+o9tBO8Ldc8wEGjDlCD9FWuARC 09K4bvy1ZgLbIpXDr3v2oWLo4dzFmziqp/2Gvtnf+2FW/oKM41YBFLmICtFeOmoe uR9Ov0hmGz3GbXN8sXZgxFZ7tDYP/qhL7ho+QBY0JgYHkVG7ehlfeC4D+fWgOwPw o1zblZTxUUjRoWkCtLZoDj9I8XsRnQFmuM6EE4sCLgyT/qa+u8NkrkgEFmmzvfqT IZQb2vgCZ6g= =ReFl -----END PGP SIGNATURE----- -- RHSA-announce mailing list [email protected] https://listman.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce