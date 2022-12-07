Slackware: 2022-341-01: python3 Security Update | LinuxSecurity.com

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA1 [slackware-security] python3 (SSA:2022-341-01) New python3 packages are available for Slackware 15.0 and -current to fix security issues. Here are the details from the Slackware 15.0 ChangeLog: +--------------------------+ patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz: Upgraded. This update fixes security issues: gh-98739: Updated bundled libexpat to 2.5.0 to fix CVE-2022-43680 (heap use-after-free). gh-98433: The IDNA codec decoder used on DNS hostnames by socket or asyncio related name resolution functions no longer involves a quadratic algorithm to fix CVE-2022-45061. This prevents a potential CPU denial of service if an out-of-spec excessive length hostname involving bidirectional characters were decoded. Some protocols such as urllib http 3xx redirects potentially allow for an attacker to supply such a name. gh-100001: python -m http.server no longer allows terminal control characters sent within a garbage request to be printed to the stderr server log. gh-87604: Avoid publishing list of active per-interpreter audit hooks via the gc module. gh-97514: On Linux the multiprocessing module returns to using filesystem backed unix domain sockets for communication with the forkserver process instead of the Linux abstract socket namespace. Only code that chooses to use the "forkserver" start method is affected. This prevents Linux CVE-2022-42919 (potential privilege escalation) as abstract sockets have no permissions and could allow any user on the system in the same network namespace (often the whole system) to inject code into the multiprocessing forkserver process. Filesystem based socket permissions restrict this to the forkserver process user as was the default in Python 3.8 and earlier. gh-98517: Port XKCP's fix for the buffer overflows in SHA-3 to fix CVE-2022-37454. gh-68966: The deprecated mailcap module now refuses to inject unsafe text (filenames, MIME types, parameters) into shell commands to address CVE-2015-20107. Instead of using such text, it will warn and act as if a match was not found (or for test commands, as if the test failed). For more information, see: https://pythoninsider.blogspot.com/2022/12/python-3111-3109-3916-3816-3716-and.html https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-43680 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-45061 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-42919 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-37454 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2015-20107 (* Security fix *) +--------------------------+ Where to find the new packages: +-----------------------------+ Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab (https://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting to the Slackware project! :-) Also see the "Get Slack" section on https://slackware.com for additional mirror sites near you. Updated package for Slackware 15.0: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz Updated package for Slackware x86_64 15.0: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz Updated package for Slackware -current: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-current/slackware/d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-current/slackware64/d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz MD5 signatures: +-------------+ Slackware 15.0 package: 35b47a72e146ac3e8b9f07f77623a22b python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz Slackware x86_64 15.0 package: f476c223e996bc362fb9491776122306 python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz Slackware -current package: 5608f4d944d918fbac0da5e0d090c82c d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz Slackware x86_64 -current package: bddb9d9fd13a6e39a3ce4fde267a9d6f d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz Installation instructions: +------------------------+ Upgrade the package as root: # upgradepkg python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz +-----+