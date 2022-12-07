Slackware: 2022-341-01: python3 Security Update | LinuxSecurity.com

Here are the details from the Slackware 15.0 ChangeLog:
patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes security issues:
gh-98739: Updated bundled libexpat to 2.5.0 to fix CVE-2022-43680
(heap use-after-free).
gh-98433: The IDNA codec decoder used on DNS hostnames by socket or asyncio
related name resolution functions no longer involves a quadratic algorithm
to fix CVE-2022-45061. This prevents a potential CPU denial of service if an
out-of-spec excessive length hostname involving bidirectional characters were
decoded. Some protocols such as urllib http 3xx redirects potentially allow
for an attacker to supply such a name.
gh-100001: python -m http.server no longer allows terminal control characters
sent within a garbage request to be printed to the stderr server log.
gh-87604: Avoid publishing list of active per-interpreter audit hooks via the
gc module.
gh-97514: On Linux the multiprocessing module returns to using filesystem
backed unix domain sockets for communication with the forkserver process
instead of the Linux abstract socket namespace. Only code that chooses to use
the "forkserver" start method is affected. This prevents Linux CVE-2022-42919
(potential privilege escalation) as abstract sockets have no permissions and
could allow any user on the system in the same network namespace (often the
whole system) to inject code into the multiprocessing forkserver process.
Filesystem based socket permissions restrict this to the forkserver process
user as was the default in Python 3.8 and earlier.
gh-98517: Port XKCP's fix for the buffer overflows in SHA-3 to fix
CVE-2022-37454.
gh-68966: The deprecated mailcap module now refuses to inject unsafe text
(filenames, MIME types, parameters) into shell commands to address
CVE-2015-20107. Instead of using such text, it will warn and act as if a
match was not found (or for test commands, as if the test failed).
For more information, see:
https://pythoninsider.blogspot.com/2022/12/python-3111-3109-3916-3816-3716-and.html
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-43680
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-45061
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-42919
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-37454
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2015-20107
(* Security fix *)