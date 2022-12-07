 Slackware: 2022-341-01: python3 Security Update | LinuxSecurity.com

What Are You Looking For?

Popular Tags

Contribute

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  python3 (SSA:2022-341-01)

New python3 packages are available for Slackware 15.0 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 15.0 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes security issues:
  gh-98739: Updated bundled libexpat to 2.5.0 to fix CVE-2022-43680
  (heap use-after-free).
  gh-98433: The IDNA codec decoder used on DNS hostnames by socket or asyncio
  related name resolution functions no longer involves a quadratic algorithm
  to fix CVE-2022-45061. This prevents a potential CPU denial of service if an
  out-of-spec excessive length hostname involving bidirectional characters were
  decoded. Some protocols such as urllib http 3xx redirects potentially allow
  for an attacker to supply such a name.
  gh-100001: python -m http.server no longer allows terminal control characters
  sent within a garbage request to be printed to the stderr server log.
  gh-87604: Avoid publishing list of active per-interpreter audit hooks via the
  gc module.
  gh-97514: On Linux the multiprocessing module returns to using filesystem
  backed unix domain sockets for communication with the forkserver process
  instead of the Linux abstract socket namespace. Only code that chooses to use
  the "forkserver" start method is affected. This prevents Linux CVE-2022-42919
  (potential privilege escalation) as abstract sockets have no permissions and
  could allow any user on the system in the same network namespace (often the
  whole system) to inject code into the multiprocessing forkserver process.
  Filesystem based socket permissions restrict this to the forkserver process
  user as was the default in Python 3.8 and earlier.
  gh-98517: Port XKCP's fix for the buffer overflows in SHA-3 to fix
  CVE-2022-37454.
  gh-68966: The deprecated mailcap module now refuses to inject unsafe text
  (filenames, MIME types, parameters) into shell commands to address
  CVE-2015-20107. Instead of using such text, it will warn and act as if a
  match was not found (or for test commands, as if the test failed).
  For more information, see:
    https://pythoninsider.blogspot.com/2022/12/python-3111-3109-3916-3816-3716-and.html
    https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-43680
    https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-45061
    https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-42919
    https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-37454
    https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2015-20107
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(https://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on https://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 15.0:
ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 15.0:
ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-current/slackware/d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-current/slackware64/d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 15.0 package:
35b47a72e146ac3e8b9f07f77623a22b  python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 15.0 package:
f476c223e996bc362fb9491776122306  python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz

Slackware -current package:
5608f4d944d918fbac0da5e0d090c82c  d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
bddb9d9fd13a6e39a3ce4fde267a9d6f  d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz


+-----+

Slackware: 2022-341-01: python3 Security Update

December 7, 2022
New python3 packages are available for Slackware 15.0 and -current to fix security issues

Summary

Here are the details from the Slackware 15.0 ChangeLog: patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz: Upgraded. This update fixes security issues: gh-98739: Updated bundled libexpat to 2.5.0 to fix CVE-2022-43680 (heap use-after-free). gh-98433: The IDNA codec decoder used on DNS hostnames by socket or asyncio related name resolution functions no longer involves a quadratic algorithm to fix CVE-2022-45061. This prevents a potential CPU denial of service if an out-of-spec excessive length hostname involving bidirectional characters were decoded. Some protocols such as urllib http 3xx redirects potentially allow for an attacker to supply such a name. gh-100001: python -m http.server no longer allows terminal control characters sent within a garbage request to be printed to the stderr server log. gh-87604: Avoid publishing list of active per-interpreter audit hooks via the gc module. gh-97514: On Linux the multiprocessing module returns to using filesystem backed unix domain sockets for communication with the forkserver process instead of the Linux abstract socket namespace. Only code that chooses to use the "forkserver" start method is affected. This prevents Linux CVE-2022-42919 (potential privilege escalation) as abstract sockets have no permissions and could allow any user on the system in the same network namespace (often the whole system) to inject code into the multiprocessing forkserver process. Filesystem based socket permissions restrict this to the forkserver process user as was the default in Python 3.8 and earlier. gh-98517: Port XKCP's fix for the buffer overflows in SHA-3 to fix CVE-2022-37454. gh-68966: The deprecated mailcap module now refuses to inject unsafe text (filenames, MIME types, parameters) into shell commands to address CVE-2015-20107. Instead of using such text, it will warn and act as if a match was not found (or for test commands, as if the test failed). For more information, see: https://pythoninsider.blogspot.com/2022/12/python-3111-3109-3916-3816-3716-and.html https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-43680 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-45061 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-42919 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2022-37454 https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2015-20107 (* Security fix *)

Where Find New Packages

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab (https://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on https://slackware.com for additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 15.0: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 15.0: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-15.0/patches/packages/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware-current/slackware/d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current: ftp://ftp.slackware.com/pub/slackware/slackware64-current/slackware64/d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz

MD5 Signatures

Slackware 15.0 package: 35b47a72e146ac3e8b9f07f77623a22b python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 15.0 package: f476c223e996bc362fb9491776122306 python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1_slack15.0.txz
Slackware -current package: 5608f4d944d918fbac0da5e0d090c82c d/python3-3.9.16-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package: bddb9d9fd13a6e39a3ce4fde267a9d6f d/python3-3.9.16-x86_64-1.txz

Severity
[slackware-security] python3 (SSA:2022-341-01)
New python3 packages are available for Slackware 15.0 and -current to fix security issues.

Installation Instructions

Installation instructions: Upgrade the package as root: # upgradepkg python3-3.9.16-i586-1_slack15.0.txz

News

Advisories

HOWTOs

Features

Here’s Why You Should Get Started With Open Source Log Analytics & Monitoring Today!
An Enterprise’s Guide To Strengthening Linux Cloud Security
Keeping Your Private Files Private: An Introduction to GNU Privacy Guard
Complete Guide to Ethical Hacking
Authoritative Guide on Linux Disk Encryption

About Us

Powered By

Footer Logo

We use cookies to provide and improve our services. By using our site, you consent to our Cookie Policy. 

Learn More About Our Cookie Policy