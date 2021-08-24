========================================================================== Ubuntu Security Notice USN-5051-1 August 24, 2021 openssl vulnerabilities ========================================================================== A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives: - Ubuntu 21.04 - Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Summary: Several security issues were fixed in OpenSSL. Software Description: - openssl: Secure Socket Layer (SSL) cryptographic library and tools Details: John Ouyang discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled decrypting SM2 data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause applications using OpenSSL to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly change application behaviour. (CVE-2021-3711) Ingo Schwarze discovered that OpenSSL incorrectly handled certain ASN.1 strings. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause OpenSSL to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly obtain sensitive information. (CVE-2021-3712) Update instructions: The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following package versions: Ubuntu 21.04: libssl1.1 1.1.1j-1ubuntu3.5 Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: libssl1.1 1.1.1f-1ubuntu2.8 Ubuntu 18.04 LTS: libssl1.1 1.1.1-1ubuntu2.1~18.04.13 After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make all the necessary changes. References: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5051-1 CVE-2021-3711, CVE-2021-3712 Package Information: https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.1.1j-1ubuntu3.5 https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.1.1f-1ubuntu2.8 https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openssl/1.1.1-1ubuntu2.1~18.04.13