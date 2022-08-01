In this increasingly digital era, every business, no matter the size, has to be vigilant about its cybersecurity. Data breaches have become rampant over the past several years, costing even the top companies millions of dollars in damages. Hackers are always scheming to steal critical data and so, it is best to stay ahead of the game.

When it comes to protecting sensitive business and customer data, you need to implement the best and latest security solutions. Even if your business is small and consider it the last target for hackers, or use DIY security practices, it is important to ensure your security systems and applications are up-to-date in cases of a data breach. If you don’t know where to start, do not fret as this read will provide simple but powerful cybersecurity tips that you can implement today.

What is Cybersecurity and Why Should I Bother?

If you're a small business owner, you probably already know the importance of cybersecurity. Cyber attacks can bring down entire websites or critical network infrastructure. While larger companies can often withstand a DDoS attack, small businesses typically don't have the resources to recover from such an event. As a result, 60% of small businesses will close after suffering a cyber-attack. To minimize your risks, take the time to train your employees on basic Internet best practices.

Despite the importance of cybersecurity awareness for small businesses, it's important to note that many small companies ignore the importance of cybersecurity. These companies have numerous devices connected to the internet at any given time, and a single breach can result in a major data breach. While you might not have any data on your own, you should invest in cybersecurity software and hardware to keep your data safe. Businesses are increasingly becoming the prime target of cybercriminals, and it's important to protect yourself and your business.

Use Firewalls

A firewall is usually the first line of defense against hackers and cybercriminals. You’ll want to make sure you have both internal and external firewalls to protect your network and data. If you have employees working remotely, ensure they have firewalls in their devices as well. To ascertain compliance, consider providing them with firewall support.

Firewalls have a number of benefits. They filter traffic and alert the user when a threat is detected. These devices are especially useful if the connection has a static IP address or is always on. They are generally installed alongside antivirus software. A personal firewall is usually a standalone product, a piece of software, or a hardware device with firewall firmware embedded. The latter is often used to set restrictions between in-home devices. If you don't need a separate firewall, a hardware firewall may be the best option.

What Is Shorewall?

If you have never heard of Shorewall, you should read this. Shorewall can also be useful for a network administrator, preventing access from malicious websites. Before installing Shorewall, read the documentation. Once you have installed it, you will need to run dos2unix against the configuration files to make sure they are correct. You can also find some sample configuration files in the Samples/one-interface directory.

Once you've installed Shorewall, you will need to configure it. There are several settings you can adjust, including how to allow traffic and how to block access. First, you need to set the rules. These settings will allow or block traffic on certain ports. In this example, a firewall will block access to port 22000, which is a modified SSH port. In the next example, we'll use a custom configuration to allow SSH forwarding from an external TCP port 3022 to an internal server on a private network using standard SSH port 22.

Document the Cybersecurity Policies

Next, you’ll want to make sure you document all your company protocols for determining the practices as well as policies for cybersecurity. If you own a small business but are new to IT security compliance, check the Small Business Administration Cybersecurity portal for checklists, online information, and other relevant information.

A cybersecurity policy can be an essential part of any company's information security strategy. It is important to follow guidelines that address both the general threat environment and the needs of the industry. Almost every company has proprietary data and employees' personal information at risk.

Linux Cybersecurity Education & Training is Integral to Growing Your Career

There are many benefits to a career in cyber security, including an excellent work-life balance. Most cybersecurity professionals work less than 40 hours per week and have the flexibility to enjoy their personal lives. This is because cybersecurity jobs are highly sought-after. Cybersecurity training programs can help you get the necessary skills. In addition to the excellent pay, careers in cyber security also offer lots of job security. These positions are in high demand and can be rewarding, too.

Today's cybersecurity industry is booming. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are approximately 3.5 million open positions in the cyber security field. According to the Enterprise Service Group, 51% of IT decision-makers will struggle to fill open positions in the field by 2021. According to the World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks and data breaches are among the top five global concerns. Therefore, a career in cybersecurity is an exciting option for students interested in advancing their careers and helping others.

Make Backups Regularly

Having backups of your important documents is essential. In addition to digital backups, you should also maintain physical copies of all your documents. This way, you'll have a complete backup. For your data to be fully protected, you should organize and store the backup documents in an organized manner. Once you have the files organized, you can easily retrieve the data if necessary. The third step in data backup is to keep a copy of each important document in a safe place off-site.

Backing up your data is a must, regardless of the size and type of your business. If you don't back up your data, you could lose years of work and memories. A data backup is like a digital parachute in case of an emergency. Unfortunately, only 30% of people back up their data on a regular basis. The best backup practices are only followed by about 20% of IT professionals and personal computer users. A full 93% of companies will not survive one year without a recovery plan, so you need to be prepared.

Cybersecurity is critical in this day and age using SIEM tools or alike. Data breaches come with hefty fines when customer information is breached and a simple attack can ruin your business. Avoid becoming a victim by implementing the security measures above.

Implement Passwords and Multi-Factor Authentication

When it comes to making passwords, there will always be that one person who uses their middle name or birthday. Hackers have powerful tools with algorithms that are able to guess millions of passwords in seconds. So, if your password falls in the easy or obvious category, you become potential prey. It is advisable to use a strong password of at least 12 characters, with a mix of capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. In addition, use multi-factor authentication to add a layer of security to your network.

When you log into an application, a website, or the cloud, you'll probably be prompted to enter a second authentication factor. This may be something as simple as a password or OTP. But what if you don't have any of these tools? How can you be sure you're being authenticated? Luckily, multi factor authentication can help keep your identity secure. Here are some examples of situations where this technique might be the right solution for your needs.

Linux Two-factor Authentication

For Linux users, installing two-factor authentication can be a good way to prevent login-based attacks. The two-step verification process also protects against social engineering attacks, as a victim's password is no longer enough to gain access to information. However, many Linux users are not happy with the default implementation of the two-factor authentication (TFA) feature.

The two-factor authentication process is particularly important for people who use digital passwords to log in to their accounts. Passwords are often just the first stumbling block in a cybercriminal's journey to access personal information. The COVID-19 pandemic is an example of how a password-only system can be breached. But with two-factor authentication, hackers can't use stolen passwords against you.

Secure the Business Wi-Fi Network

Wi-Fi networks are one of those points where people can gain access to your system and install malicious software. Ensure your business network is secure, encrypted, and hidden from the public. Staff members should also safely encrypt their personal networks as their security is vital to your company’s safety. Make sure that your wireless router uses a secure password. This password should be at least 8 characters long and should contain uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols. A firewall is also a good option to protect your wireless network from malware. These tools prevent hackers from accessing your network, preventing unauthorized access and minimizing the risk of a wifi attack.

Most wireless devices are shipped with default administrator passwords, which can be easily obtained from the Internet. In addition, you should disable remote administration of your network to make it harder for an attacker to connect. To do this, set your router to require users to log in using a username and password that is unique to their network. Once you do this, you can rest easy knowing that your wireless network is protected from WiFi attacks.

Install Robust Anti-Virus Software

Regardless of how trained and experienced you and the employees are, you are prone to mistakes at some point. Installing robust anti-virus and anti-malware software on all your devices adding an extra layer of protection, particularly against phishing will go a long way in protecting your company.

Know Your Company Inside Out

Proper cybersecurity begins with proper knowledge of your company and points where hackers are likely to target. Think hard or use an IT professional to figure out whether hackers would be more interested in your employee's personal information, customer data, or intellectual property. Once you figure out the points of interest, ensure those areas have a high level of security and have a maintenance plan to ensure that remains the case.

Conclusion

The Linux operating system is used on most cloud servers, and this fact is important to know. More companies are moving their data to the cloud. A good Linux cybersecurity professional will have a deep understanding of the key areas of this operating system to ensure that their system is secure.

You should protect the integrity of your data. This ensures that no one can alter it or corrupt it. Data should be available when a user needs it. This requires securing your system from the outside world by implementing strong user authentication. Keeping your system secure also means enforcing all privacy laws. When choosing your software, make sure that you choose a system with strong security features.