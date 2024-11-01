There are several general categories of DoS attacks. Some groups divide attacks into three classes: bandwidth attacks, protocol attacks, and logic attacks. Following are brief descriptions of some common types of DoS attacks.

Bandwidth Attacks

Bandwidth attacks are relatively straightforward attempts to consume resources, such as network bandwidth or equipment throughput. High-data-volume attacks can consume all available bandwidth between an ISP and your site. The link fills up, and legitimate traffic slows down. Timeouts may occur, causing retransmission and generating even more traffic. An attacker can consume bandwidth by transmitting any traffic at all on your network connection. A basic flood attack might use UDP or ICMP packets to consume all available bandwidth simply. For that matter, an attack could consist of TCP or raw IP packets as long as the traffic is routed to your network.

A simple bandwidth-consumption attack can exploit the throughput limits of servers or network equipment by focusing on high packet rates—sending large numbers of small packets. High-packet-rate attacks typically overwhelm network equipment before the traffic reaches the available bandwidth limit. Routers, servers, and firewalls all have constraints on input-output processing, interrupt processing, CPU, and memory resources. Network equipment that reads packet headers to route properly traffic becomes stressed handling the high packet rate (PPS), not the volume of the data (Mbps). In practice, denial of service is often accomplished by high packet rates, not by sheer traffic volume.

Protocol Attacks

The basic flood attack can be further refined to take advantage of the inherent design of common network protocols. These attacks do not directly exploit weaknesses in TCP/IP stacks or network applications but, instead, use the expected behavior of protocols such as TCP, UDP, and ICMP to the attacker's advantage. Examples of protocol attacks include the following:

SYN flood is an asymmetric resource starvation attack in which the attacker floods the victim with TCP SYN packets, and the victim allocates resources to accept perceived incoming connections. As mentioned above, the proposed Host Identity Payload and Protocol (HIP) are designed to mitigate the effects of a SYN flood attack. Another technique, SYN Cookies, is implemented in some TCP/IP stacks.

Smurf is an asymmetric reflector attack that targets a vulnerable network broadcast address with ICMP ECHO REQUEST packets and spoofs the source of the victim.

Fraggle is a variant of Smurf that sends UDP packets to echo or charging ports on broadcast addresses and spoofs the source of the victim.

Software Vulnerability Attacks

Unlike flooding and protocol attacks, which seek to consume network or state resources, logic attacks exploit vulnerabilities in network software, such as a web server, or the underlying TCP/IP stack. Some vulnerabilities by crafting even a single malformed packet.