 What You Need to Know about the Sysrv-K Cryptomining Botnet in Less...

Advisories

What Are You Looking For?

Popular Tags

Contribute

Advisories This Week: 333

Feature Articles

Need an in-depth introduction to a new security topic? Our features articles will bring up up-to-date on everything from buffer overflows to SE Linux policy development.

What You Need to Know about the Sysrv-K Cryptomining Botnet in Less than a Minute

Last Friday, Microsoft announced that they have discovered a new botnet that exposes both Windows and Linux computers and web servers to new threats.  The botnet, known as Sysrv-K, takes advantage of unpatched computers by installing cryptocurre...
May 17, 2022

Strengthen Your Linux Endpoint Security & Zero Trust Strategy with Defense-in-Depth & Endpoint Encryption

With the rise of cloud computing and mobility and the r...
May 02, 2022
34.Key AbstractDigital

Call for Contributors with Knowledge of Linux Firewalls!

Greetings fellow Linux security enthusiasts, Intereste...
Apr 28, 2022
2.Motherboard

Discover LinuxSecurity Features

What You Need to Know about the Sysrv-K Cryptomining Botnet in Less than a Minute

Brittany
Brittany Day
1 - 2 min read 134 05/17/2022
32.Lock Code Circular

Last Friday, Microsoft announced that they have discovered a new botnet that exposes both Windows and Linux computers and web servers to new threats.  The botnet, known as Sysrv-K, takes advantage of unpatched computers by installing cryptocurrency miners.

According to NHS Digital, the technology provider for England’s National Health Service, the original version of Sysrv was first discovered in late 2020.  Sysrv contains a worm that searches for computers running outdated internet-facing software in order to take advantage of unpatched security vulnerabilities.  Once inside, it adds the newly infected computer to the botnet and installs a program that siphons power from the infected machines in order to mine the Monero cryptocurrency.  Once Sysrv is on a computer, it also attempts to spread by adding other computers in the network to the botnet, endangering the entire network.  Unlike previous versions of Sysrv, Sysrv-K can also capture database credentials, allowing it to take over web servers.

Although Linux is generally known for being more secure than Windows, NHS Digital reports that Sysrv is a threat not only to Windows but to “most popular distributions” of Linux.  Sysrv-K’s new ability to take over web servers is especially dangerous for Linux users; according to ZDNet, over 95% of web servers run Linux.

Because Sysr-K automatically deletes the cryptominer’s configuration files and hides itself from the process list, it can be difficult to detect manually.  However, NHS Digital still recommends monitoring systems for unusual activity.  Additionally, Microsoft announced that Syrsv-K can be detected by Microsoft Defender.  Most importantly, since Sysr-K seeks out security flaws that already have patches released, one of the best ways users can protect against Sysr-K is to make sure that all of their software is up to date.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

News

Advisories

HOWTOs

Features

What You Need to Know about the Sysrv-K Cryptomining Botnet in Less than a Minute
Strengthen Your Linux Endpoint Security & Zero Trust Strategy with Defense-in-Depth & Endpoint Encryption
Call for Contributors with Knowledge of Linux Firewalls!
How To Create a Transparent Proxy through the Tor Network to Protect Your Privacy Online with archtorify & kalitorify
You are Tracked Online - Why? And How To Avoid Being Tracked Online

About Us

Powered By

Footer Logo

We use cookies to provide and improve our services. By using our site, you consent to our Cookie Policy. 

Learn More About Our Cookie Policy