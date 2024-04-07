For details on the defacement from Alldas:

See Alldas - Die Welt in Ihren Händen.

For a mirror and the full text message left:



It is interesting to note the amount of commands the attacker attempted to run and the likelihood that he shared the exploit with others. Given the command attempts came from 10 different IP addresses, one might wonder about the intentions of the OTHER people involved.

Security web site Security.NL was contacted by someone, possibly from whiskunde.org, believed by some to be involved in the defacement. Security.NL posted an article (in Dutch) about the defacement, as well as mirror and screenshots:

screenshots: mirror:

Securitywatch article on the incident:



It is refreshing to see Alldas.de provide details of the incident as well as make a mirror available on their site. It is that kind of integrity and honesty that is needed in the security community.

