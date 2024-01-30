Tails 5.22 Released with Various Updates & Security Fixes
Tails, an open-source, portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship, has released version 5.22 with various updates and security features that privacy-conscious users and admins will surely appreciate. Here's what's new in this release and how you can upgrade to Tails 5.22 to reap the benefits it offers. ·
What New Features Does Tails 5.22 Offer?
Notable features of Tails 5.22 include:
-
Tor Browser now allows you to save files in more folders. Documents, Downloads Music, Pictures and Videos. These folders can be used to upload files.
-
Tails will now try to fix your file system if you have a broken Persistent Store when you unlock it on the Welcome Screen.
Notable Updates and Changes
Updates and changes introduced in this release include:
-
Report the write rate after cloning from Tails Cloner.
-
Don't try to unlock or remove persistent storage on a USB read-only stick.
-
Upgrade the Tor browser to 13.0.9.
-
Update Thunderbird to 115.7.
Problems Fixed
Various problems have been fixed in Tails 5.22, such as:
-
Stop leaking first-level domains of visited websites from the WhisperBack report. This problem first appeared in Tails 5.15.1.
-
Fixing occasional errors
attribute error: Object 'NoneType" has no attribute "props"will make Tails installation more robust.
-
Fix for saving the Additional Software configuration when creating a Persistent Storage.
-
Fixing the help link that is displayed when Tails fails to start the first time after resizing the partition.
For more details, read the Tails changelog.
How Can I Get Tails 5.22?
Upgrade your Tails USB Stick and keep Persistent storage
-
Tails 5.22 and later can be upgraded automatically.
-
Please try a Manual Upgrade if you cannot upgrade automatically or if Tails does not start after the automatic upgrade.
Install Tails onto a USB stick
Install the software by following the instructions below:
Download only
You can download Tails directly if you don't require installation or upgrade instructions:
