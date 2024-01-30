Tails, an open-source, portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship, has released version 5.22 with various updates and security features that privacy-conscious users and admins will surely appreciate. Here's what's new in this release and how you can upgrade to Tails 5.22 to reap the benefits it offers. ·

What New Features Does Tails 5.22 Offer?

Notable features of Tails 5.22 include:

Tor Browser now allows you to save files in more folders. Documents, Downloads Music, Pictures and Videos. These folders can be used to upload files.

Tails will now try to fix your file system if you have a broken Persistent Store when you unlock it on the Welcome Screen.

Notable Updates and Changes

Updates and changes introduced in this release include:

Report the write rate after cloning from Tails Cloner.

Don't try to unlock or remove persistent storage on a USB read-only stick.

Upgrade the Tor browser to 13.0.9.

Update Thunderbird to 115.7.

Problems Fixed

Various problems have been fixed in Tails 5.22, such as:

Stop leaking first-level domains of visited websites from the WhisperBack report. This problem first appeared in Tails 5.15.1.

Fixing occasional errors attribute error: Object 'NoneType" has no attribute "props" will make Tails installation more robust.

Fix for saving the Additional Software configuration when creating a Persistent Storage.

Fixing the help link that is displayed when Tails fails to start the first time after resizing the partition.

For more details, read the Tails changelog.

How Can I Get Tails 5.22?

Upgrade your Tails USB Stick and keep Persistent storage

Tails 5.22 and later can be upgraded automatically.

Please try a Manual Upgrade if you cannot upgrade automatically or if Tails does not start after the automatic upgrade.

Install Tails onto a USB stick

Install the software by following the instructions below:

Download only

You can download Tails directly if you don't require installation or upgrade instructions:

