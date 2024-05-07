The recent release of AlmaLinux 9.4, closely aligned with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.4, presents Linux admins and infosec professionals with an enhanced open-source enterprise Linux solution. AlmaLinux 9.4 is built directly from RHEL's open-source source code, demonstrating the community's ability to deliver prompt updates. Let's explore this release's implications, long-term consequences, and impact on security practitioners.

What's New in AlmaLinux 9.4? What Are the Implications of These Changes?

One intriguing aspect of AlmaLinux 9.4 is the significant updates across software environments and development tools. The following updates have been made to popular programming languages and web technologies:

Python 3.12

Ruby 3.3

PHP 8.2

nginx 1.24

MariaDB 10.11

PostgreSQL 16

These updates spark curiosity among professionals working with these technologies, as the latest versions often bring performance improvements, security patches, and new features.

Moreover, the compilers have undergone comprehensive updates, with the GCC Toolset at version 13, LLVM Toolset at version 17.0.6, Rust Toolset at version 1.75.1, and Go Toolset at version 1.21.7. These updates ensure developers' productivity and efficiency, enabling them to leverage the latest tools and features.

Security enhancements are another crucial area of focus for AlmaLinux 9.4. The article highlights several notable improvements, including SELinux userspace release 3.6 with more customizable security policies through deny rules. This feature raises questions about the extent of control administrators have over security policies and the potential consequences of misconfigurations.

Additionally, keylime's server components are now available as containers, aiding in secure infrastructure management. This innovation could have substantial long-term consequences, as the use of containers has gained momentum in the industry due to their efficiency and scalability. However, it also raises concerns about container security and the potential risks associated with managing sensitive infrastructure components within containers.

Another significant security enhancement highlighted in the article is the customizable TLS/SSL encryption settings in Rsyslog. This feature offers improved security in log processing, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of system logs. However, the article does not provide specific details about the customization options, leaving readers wondering about the level of control they can exert over TLS/SSL encryption settings.

Apart from these security enhancements, other updates, such as those in OpenSSL, libkcapi, and Stunnel, further contribute to AlmaLinux 9.4's security posture.

One aspect that deserves attention is the hardware support changes in RHEL 9.4. AlmaLinux 9.4 continues to support older hardware devices crucial for operational continuity in various industries. This inclusion demonstrates AlmaLinux's commitment to ensuring compatibility and minimizing disruptions for organizations relying on legacy systems. However, supporting older hardware could have potential repercussions regarding security vulnerabilities or performance trade-offs.

Our Final Thoughts on the AlmaLinux 9.4 Release

AlmaLinux 9.4 presents an enticing update for Linux admins, infosec professionals, internet security enthusiasts, and sysadmins. Significant updates across software environments, development tools, and security enhancements improve users' performance, functionality, and robustness. AlmaLinux 9.4 seems a promising choice for security practitioners, balancing modern requirements and support for existing systems.

You can download AlmaLinux 9.4 here.