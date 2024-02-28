Openwall has released Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) 0.9.8 with significant updates and improvements. For those unfamiliar with Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG), it is a kernel module that performs runtime integrity checking of the Linux kernel and detects security vulnerability exploits against the kernel.

We'll explain the significance of LKRG in more depth and discuss the significant changes introduced in LKRG 0.9.8.

What Is the Significance of LKRG?

LKRG performs runtime integrity checks on the Linux kernel to detect security vulnerabilities exploited against the kernel. LKRG tries to detect and respond quickly to unauthorized kernel modifications or changes in credentials for running system processes. This protects against exploits gaining unauthorized access to root through kernel vulnerabilities. LKM Rootkits, Docker containers, and other threats are all included in the module, enabling it to combat most existing and future Linux kernel vulnerabilities. LKRG offers security by diversity but without the drawbacks of running an unusual OS.

LKRG works best on systems that are unlikely to be rebooted to a new kernel or live-patched whenever a kernel vulnerability is found. It provides robust protection from kernel vulnerability exploits without requiring much effort by the user. There is no need to configure a security policy, etc. LKRG is especially beneficial for systems not expected to be updated consistently.

The module can be installed easily in various distros such as RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu, Whonix, and Debian.

What's New in LKRG 0.9.8?

According to Openwall, the following significant changes have been made in LKRG 0.9.8:

Added optional remote kernel message logging, including the sending component in LKRG itself and the receiving/logging counterpart in a userspace daemon, as well as additional utilities to generate a public/secret keypair and to process the logs and documentation in LOGGING.

Added support for RHEL 8.8+.

More complete documentation of the build requirements.

The most notable change in this release is the addition of built-in remote kernel message logging capabilities.

You can get LKRG 0.9.8 here.

Our Final Thoughts on LKRG 0.9.8

LKRG 0.9.8 is an exciting release for those looking to enhance kernel security, especially if they are not engaging in frequent updates. We encourage you to check it out and share your thoughts on X @lnxsec!

That being said, keeping your systems patched against the latest security flaws is another essential defense mechanism against attacks exploiting known vulnerabilities.

