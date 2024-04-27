The release of Google Chrome 124 addresses four vulnerabilities, including a critical security flaw that can enable attackers to execute arbitrary code. Over the next few days or weeks, the Google Stable channel will be updated to 124.0.6367.78 for Linux. As security practitioners, Linux admins, infosec professionals, and sysadmins must be aware of the implications of such vulnerabilities and take appropriate action.

What Vulnerabilities Have Been Discovered & Fixed in Google Chrome?

A critical Type Confusion vulnerability has been found in the ANGLE graphics layer engine (CVE-2024-4058). This flaw allows attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code or perform sandbox escapes, which can result in unauthorized access, data loss, corruption, or complete system compromise. This presents a significant threat to user privacy and information security.

This vulnerability was discovered by Toan (suto) Pham and Bao (zx) Pham of Qrious Secure. As a result, Google awarded them a $16,000 bounty. This raises questions about the effectiveness of Google's bounty program and whether the rewards are proportionate to the severity of the flaws discovered. It also highlights the role of ethical hacking and bug bounty programs in identifying and patching vulnerabilities.

Another high-severity vulnerability identified is an out-of-bounds read in the V8 API (CVE-2024-4059), also addressed in this update. However, Google Chrome withheld information regarding the reward for this issue. This lack of transparency raises concerns about how rewards are assigned in bug bounty programs and whether specific vulnerabilities are prioritized less. Security practitioners must understand the full extent of the vulnerabilities and their implications, as this information can inform their risk assessment and mitigation strategies.

Furthermore, a use-after-free condition has been identified in the Dawn implementation of the WebGPU standard (CVE-2024-4060). While details about the reward for this issue are also withheld, it emphasizes the importance of thoroughly testing and reviewing open-source software, as even popular and widely used projects can contain critical security flaws.

What Are the Implications & Longterm Consequences of These Flaws?

The implications of these vulnerabilities go beyond immediate risks. They raise questions about the effectiveness of the software development and testing processes employed by Google and the broader industry. How can such critical flaws make it into stable releases? What steps can be taken to prevent such vulnerabilities from being introduced in the first place? Linux admins, infosec professionals, and sysadmins should consider these questions and advocate for more robust security practices within their organizations.

As security practitioners, we cannot understate the impact of these vulnerabilities on individual users and organizations. They expose sensitive data, leading to financial loss and eroding trust in online platforms. Therefore, Linux admins, infosec professionals, and sysadmins need to immediately update Chrome to the latest version and ensure that their systems are secure.

You will find information on how to update to Chrome 124 here.

Our Final Thoughts on These Google Chrome Bugs

This critical security update for Google Chrome addresses several vulnerabilities, including a crucial flaw that enables attackers to execute arbitrary code. In this article, we've highlighted the implications and raised questions about the effectiveness of bug bounty programs, the transparency of rewards, and the development and testing processes employed by Google. As security practitioners, it is crucial to understand the implications of these vulnerabilities and take immediate action to update systems and advocate for more robust security practices. By staying informed and proactive, we can better protect ourselves and our organizations from potential cyber threats.