    Explainer: What is post-quantum cryptography?

    Date12 Jul 2019
    CategoryCryptography
    Posted ByBrittany Day
    MIT Technology Review

    Are you familiar with post-quantum cryptography? The race is on to create new ways to protect data and communications from the threat posed by super-powerful quantum computers. Get the details in this article.

    Few of us give much thought to the tiny padlock symbol that appears in our web browsers every time we use an e-commerce site, send and receive emails, or check our bank or credit card accounts. But it’s a signal that the online services are using HTTPS, a web protocol that encrypts the data we send across the internet and the responses we receive. This and other forms of encryption protect all kinds of electronic communications, as well as things like passwords, digital signatures, and health records.

    Quantum computers could undermine these cryptographic defenses. The machines aren’t powerful enough to do this today, but they are evolving fast. It’s possible that in a little more than a decade—and perhaps even sooner—these machines could be a threat to widely used cryptography methods. That’s why researchers and security firms are racing to develop new approaches to cryptography that will be able to withstand future quantum attacks mounted by hackers.

