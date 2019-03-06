Submit a story to LinuxSecurity!

Thanks very much for your interest in sharing your story with us. Our site is driven by users like you.

Post anonymously

Please also feel free to using our GPG key (found on our About page) or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

    Adsons

    Back

    The NSA Makes Ghidra, a Powerful Cybersecurity Tool, Open Source

    Date06 Mar 2019
    CategorySecurity Projects
    322
    Posted ByBrittany Day
    The Register UK
    The National Security Agency develops advanced hacking tools in-house for both offense and defense—which you could probably guess even if some notable examples hadn't leaked in recent years. But on Tuesday at the RSA security conference in San Francisco, the agency demonstrated Ghidra, a refined internal tool that it has chosen to open source. And while NSA cybersecurity advisor Rob Joyce called the tool a "contribution to the nation’s cybersecurity community" in announcing it at RSA, it will no doubt be used far beyond the United States.

    You can't use Ghidra to hack devices; it's instead a reverse engineering platform used to take "compiled," deployed software and "decompile" it. In other words, it transforms the ones and zeros that computers understand back into a human-readable structure, logic, and set of commands that reveals what the software you churn through it does. Reverse engineering is a crucial process for malware analysts and threat intelligence researchers, because it allows them to work backward from software they discover in the wild—like malware being used to carry out attacks—to understand how it works, what its capabilities are, and who wrote it or where it came from. Reverse engineering is also an important way for defenders to check their own code for weaknesses, and confirm that it works as intended.

     

    Related News

    DOD Eyes Network Revamp
    DOD Eyes Network Revamp
    Review: 7 Linux/BSD Firewalls
    Review: 7 Linux/BSD Firewalls
    Starting from Scratch: Formatting and Reinstalling after a Security Incident
    Starting from Scratch: Formatting and Reinstalling after a Security Incident
    Gizmodo sees Twitter account hacked
    Gizmodo sees Twitter account hacked

    Comments powered by CComment

    Sidebar Ad

    LinuxSecurity Poll

    How long have you been a Linux user?

    Message!

    Poll results are hidden from public viewing.

    You are not authorized to vote on this poll.

    No answer selected. Please try again.
    Please select either existing option or enter your own, however not both.
    Please select minimum 0 answer(s) and maximum 5 answer(s).
    /component/communitypolls/?task=poll.vote
    6
    radio
    bottom200

    Advisories

    RedHat: RHSA-2019-0469:01 Critical: java-1.8.0-ibm security update
    Date06 Mar 2019 @ 16:53
    openSUSE: 2019:0296-1: moderate: apache2
    Date06 Mar 2019 @ 16:12
    openSUSE: 2019:0297-1: moderate: amavisd-new
    Date06 Mar 2019 @ 16:10
    openSUSE: 2019:0295-1: important: containerd, docker, docker-runc, golang-github-docker-libnetwork, runc
    Date06 Mar 2019 @ 16:10